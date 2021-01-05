JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Lawrenceville man for breaking into vehicles.

Clovis Allen Lejune, 50, of Clandon Lane, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with entering auto.

Investigators say they have tied him to a string of auto break-ins along Niblick Court.

According to arrest reports, investigators responded to the 8900 block on Sept. 9. An 83-year-old resident said someone broke into his 2006 BMW 325 I. He said his Ring security system captured a white van ride down the street and a man got out and rummaged through his vehicle. Nothing was missing from the car. The security cam showed the suspect look into other vehicles before leaving.

While investigating that vehicle break-in, officers learned about another in the 3300 block of Niblick Court. Investigators spoke to that victim, a 68-year-old man, on Oct. 6. The man told officers someone broke into his unlocked Ford F-150 overnight Sept. 9 as well and stole a pair of sunglasses.