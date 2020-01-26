MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the Jan. 22 theft of a gun from a truck.
The car owner met with police that afternoon to report that a gun he had kept in his truck’s glovebox. He had last seen the gun the previous night.
The man said he usually locks his truck, but he wasn’t sure if it had been locked that night.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.