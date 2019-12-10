ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station on Old Milton Parkway.
Police responded at 3 a.m. to an alarm at that location. When officers arrived, they found money and candy lying around in disarray on the floor.
According to police, it appeared that someone had kicked in the Plexiglass door.
The DVR system that contained surveillance footage was gone, the register had been ripped out, and the ATM had been partially opened.
The owner estimated the total cost of the damaged and stolen goods at $7,000.
