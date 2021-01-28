FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies found a heavily intoxicated man in the Trailmaster Circle area after responding to a suspicious person report.

That man was identified as James E. Combs Jr., 32, of Gainesville. Combs told deputies he was at a party and got into a fight so he left. He took deputies to the residence where the alleged fight occurred. Deputies questioned a woman who told them Combs struck her when she tried to calm him down. She asked to press charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While taking Combs into custody, officers found a clear pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine in his pocket. Deputies charged him with battery, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.