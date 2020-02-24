JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth woman reported Feb. 13 that she had discovered $4,600 worth of fraudulent checks drawn on her account.
The woman said she had been balancing her checkbook that day when she realized the numbers weren’t adding up correctly. After some investigating, the woman found several fraudulent checks that included her forged signature.
The woman closed her bank account before contacting police.
