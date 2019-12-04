ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman met with police Nov. 17 after she noticed several attempted fraudulent transactions on her stolen debit card.
The woman had visited Main Event on Davis Drive. While she was there, her debit card went missing.
Soon after, the woman found three attempted transactions and a successful $30 transaction on her card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.