ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a string of car burglaries that took place Dec. 7 and 8 at the Aspen Pointe Apartments.
The cars were last seen secured by the owners that evening around 8 p.m. on Dec. 7. The next morning, around 7 a.m., the owners saw that the cars had been rummaged through.
All four cars had the same method of entry, according to police: a broken front window.
Nothing was stolen from two of the cars. Cash and identification documents were stolen from the other two cars.
