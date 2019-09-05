ATLANTA — Four Atlanta-area hotels, including one in Alpharetta, have been named in a federal sex trafficking lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, allege that employees knew about sex trafficking occurring in the hotels but did not report it.
The civil lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, targets the owners and operators of four hotels:
• La Quinta Inn, 1350 North Point Drive, Alpharetta
• Red Roof Inn, 2200 Corporate Plaza SE, Smyrna
• Suburban Extended Stay, 2050 Peachtree Industrial Court, Chamblee
• Extended Stay America, 1050 Hammond Drive NE, Atlanta
Andersen, Tate & Carr attorney Patrick McDonough represents “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit.
