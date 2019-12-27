FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman died in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 16 on Pittman Road near Arcanum Place.
Authorities said that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Allison Driggers of Forsyth County, was traveling west on Pittman Road when it left the roadway and traveled up an embankment overturning before coming to a stop.
Driggers, 35, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Cpl. Phil Alexander, traffic investigator with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.
