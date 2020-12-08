FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash near Post and Willis roads on Dec. 2.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-250 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a tree. First responders arrived to the scene and found the driver, 67-year-old Thomas Shriner, unresponsive. Deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene. They said the Forsyth County man’s pickup was traveling southbound on Post Road near the Covenant Christian Academy, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and continued off the roadway, slamming into a tree in the wood line.

Shriner died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

