FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail faces additional charges after reportedly attacking jail deputies in his cell Dec. 29.
Jail records show Christopher Lee Fletcher, 35, was arrested Dec. 22 on a number of drug and weapons possession charges, for which he remained held without bond.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, jail guards gave him several orders to turn around and put his hands behind his back during the Dec. 29 incident. Instead, Fletcher charged at the officers as they were standing in the entryway to his cell.
Deputies tacked on a count of obstruction of law enforcement officer to his list of charges.
