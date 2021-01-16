ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to a Popeyes restaurant on Old Milton Parkway after a former employee started yelling at customers Dec. 30.

According to the incident report, a manager said the 35-year-old Atlanta man walked past the front window then entered the eatery. He walked up to two women eating lunch and began shouting and cursing at them. The manager intervened and removed the man from the store.

The manager told officers the suspect had been fired from the Popeyes Dec. 28 for arguing and swearing at another employee, the report stated. The customers told police they noticed the man look at them when he walked past the window. One of them looked back at him and said he then walked in and told them “I’ll kill you …. Why are you looking at me through the window?” The manager said the man only made a verbal threat and told officers he may suffer mental problems, the report stated.