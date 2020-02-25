ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Douglasville man contacted police Feb. 9 after he realized his Jeep had been burglarized at North Point Mall.
The man said he had parked at the mall that evening and returned to it at 8 p.m. When he was driving home, the man was unable to find his eyeglasses in his Jeep.
The man investigated further and found his glove box was ajar. A gun, two sets of headphones and eyeglasses were gone.
Police found no damage to the Jeep.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.