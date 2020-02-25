ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Douglasville man contacted police Feb. 9 after he realized his Jeep had been burglarized at North Point Mall.

The man said he had parked at the mall that evening and returned to it at 8 p.m. When he was driving home, the man was unable to find his eyeglasses in his Jeep.

The man investigated further and found his glove box was ajar. A gun, two sets of headphones and eyeglasses were gone.

Police found no damage to the Jeep.

