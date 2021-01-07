FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman was arrested on charges stemming from an October attack, according to Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies.

Kiana Frazier, 21, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with battery. According to the arrest report, she picked up a glass during an altercation and threw it at a co-worker.

Frazier was released from jail on $2,770 bail, records show.