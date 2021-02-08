MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man, cited in December for creating a disturbance at Birmingham Falls Elementary School, was taken into custody Friday by the FBI in connection with last month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, faces a federal complaint relating to the Jan. 6 incident in Washington D.C. Details of the complaint have not been released, but the FBI tweeted the teen faces “charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.”

As of early this week, the Department of Justice had not posted the documents charging Cua.

So far, federal authorities have charged more than 170 individuals with crimes related to the Capitol attack.

An FBI spokesman confirmed to local media that a search warrant had been executed at Cua’s home in Milton on Friday, although Cua was not present at the time.

Instagram and Facebook searches turned up no listings for Cua following his arrest. However, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, reported over the weekend that Cua’s earlier social media posts included his love of pickups, ATVs and guns.

The arrest comes almost two months after Cua was cited for creating a disturbance at a Milton elementary school.

On Dec. 8, Milton police were dispatched to Birmingham Falls Elementary to investigate reports of an erratic driver.

Police identified Cua as the driver of pickup truck with a large Donald Trump flag, racing around the parking lot blaring his air horn while kids were present. According to the police report, Cua told officers he was “flying his flag,” and the parking lot was the only place he could test it out. He said another officer told him he could use the school lot and he waited for a school buses to clear before he started. He said the group of juveniles in the parking lot were his younger brother and his brother's friends who gathered to watch him fly the Trump flag.

Cua denied doing “donuts” in the lot, but he said he had to pick up some speed to get the flag to flap in the wind. He admitted he blew his air horn once, but no one was around.

“I wasn’t harassing anyone,” the police report quoted him as saying.