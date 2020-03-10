MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are seeking a suspect wanted for passing a counterfeit $100 bill at the Publix on Ga. 9.

On March 2, the suspect purchased two Powerade drinks around 10 p.m. using a $100 note. The manager said the cashier checked the bill using a marker, but it showed the note was not counterfeit.

The next day, the manager said she was going through the store’s cash and spotted the fake bill because it did not have the proper hologram, was poorly dyed and was not the correct size.

