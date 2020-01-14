ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the Dec. 23 use of a fake $100 bill at Play Live Nation. The manger said the bill was used on Dec. 17. The business was able to determine who used the bill by pulling receipts from the day.
The customer had used the bill to purchase four decks of Pokemon cards, valued at $5 each, and received about $80 in change.
The manager said the business is in process of reviewing surveillance footage to locate photos or video of t
