FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former chief financial officer at a Cumming law firm and local Cub Scout treasurer is accused of embezzling nearly $102,000 from both organizations.
Brian Thomas Hieber, 47, was arrested Jan. 8 and faces several felonies after deputies were able to tie the two cases together.
The investigation began in August when a representative for Cub Scout Pack 254 reported that Hieber was refusing to provide prior bank statements after several requests.
Authorities say previous emails show Hieber admitted to using the pack’s bank account for personal purchases. Hieber claimed he offset those purchases with deposits from his personal bank account, but those claims remain unverified, authorities said.
Representatives of Jarrard and Davis, LLP, met with deputies, according to another incident report in November, claiming Hieber, who was hired as the firm’s chief financial officer in March 2018, stole $101,918 from the company.
Hieber had sole access to the firm’s payroll and accounting software and gave himself unauthorized pay raises, did not pay medical insurance costs and provided himself with an unauthorized 6 percent SEP IRA match, authorities said.
Investigators were able to connect the two incidents, authorities said.
Hieber faces five counts each of theft by taking, theft by deception, computer crimes/invasion of privacy and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Correction Organizations Act.
He remains in the county’s jail without bond.
