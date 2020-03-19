JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Employees at the UPS store on State Bridge Road contacted police March 2 to report an ex-employee had forged a $1,400 check.

The business owner said she noticed a blank check she had signed had gone missing late last year. She told police she later learned that the employee had cashed it for $1,400.

The owner said she confronted the ex-employee several times and received assurances the funds would be reimbursed. That has not happened, she told police.

