JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Employees at the UPS store on State Bridge Road contacted police March 2 to report an ex-employee had forged a $1,400 check.
The business owner said she noticed a blank check she had signed had gone missing late last year. She told police she later learned that the employee had cashed it for $1,400.
The owner said she confronted the ex-employee several times and received assurances the funds would be reimbursed. That has not happened, she told police.
