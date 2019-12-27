MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the Dec. 17 theft of a phone while an employee was at work.
The owner of the phone had been working the cash register of the McDonald’s on Windward Parkway that day.
She placed the phone by the cash register while she went to the back to grab some food. When the owner returned, the phone was gone.
The phone is worth $1,000.
