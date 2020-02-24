JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Canton woman reported Feb. 13 that her $250 Airpods had been stolen while she was at a work meeting on Jones Bridge Road.

The woman said she had kept her Airpods on a keyring, which she had placed on a break room table accessible only to staff.

The woman last saw the Airpods at 1 p.m. before she entered a work meeting.

