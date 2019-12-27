MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 15 burglary at the apartments on Whitshire way.
The owner of the apartment said he noticed his Apple Watch was missing on Dec. 16 when he was getting ready for work. While searching for the item, the man discovered that a second Apple Watch, a cordless drill and a credit card were also missing.
A few days later, the man received an alert from Apple that his watch was located in Atlanta, near Forest Park. The man contacted East Point and Forest Park police and was told to file a report with Milton.
Police found possible pry marks on the front door of the apartment.
