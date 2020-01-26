MILTON, Ga. — Police cited a man Jan. 19 in connection with a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Windward Parkway.

Police had been patrolling in the area that day when a Walmart loss prevention officer flagged down a nearby patrol car. 

The loss prevention officer said a man had just fled after shoplifting from the store and provided a description of the alleged shoplifter’s car. Police were able to find the car nearby and stopped the driver.

Store footage showed the driver had taken several items, including a television, out of the store without paying for anything. The combined value of the items is over $400.

Police cited the man, 27-year-old Allan Moreau of Johns Creek, for shoplifting.

