ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 2 car burglary at the Marriott Alpharetta on Windward Parkway.
The owner said he had parked his car at about 11 a.m. When he returned six hours later, he saw his car’s rear passenger window was broken.
Several items were missing, including a computer, chargers and a mouse.
There were no security cameras in the area.
