ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Volunteers at The Younique Foundation reported $11,000 worth of electronics stolen from the childhood sexual abuse recovery center Oct. 26.

According to the incident report, one of the nonprofit’s coordinators called police and told them someone stole 20 electronic devices from the center sometime between August and October, while the site was under construction. The list of stolen items included at least three MacBook Pros, the report indicated.