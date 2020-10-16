JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 68-year-old Suwanee man died in a three-vehicle crash Sept. 30.

The accident occurred near the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and River Walk Landing, according to police. The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a GMC Sierra truck. The deceased man was driving a 2017 Audi A4.

A 42-year-old Snellville man driving the Dodge Ram suffered injuries along with the driver and a passenger of the GMC Sierra truck.

