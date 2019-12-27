FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga., woman was arrested on charges of DUI and child endangerment Dec. 9, following a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 near Peachtree Parkway.
Lequish Nicole Armstrong, 45, was arrested after she told authorities she thought she was in the emergency lane when she was struck by another vehicle traveling in the right travel lane.
Authorities determined Armstrong to be under the influence of alcohol. Deputies say she became argumentative and refused to give consent for a sobriety test. The deputy also observed four children — ages 2 to 7 — not in car seats in the back seat of Armstrong’s vehicle and an open container of an alcoholic beverage, nearly empty. A female passenger was also suspected to be intoxicated, the incident report said.
Armstrong was charged with four counts of child endangerment, DUI, and four counts of child not in car seat.
