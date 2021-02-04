ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A patrol officer spotted a man driving over 100 mph on Ga. 400 near Haynes Bridge Road before dawn Jan. 18.
Carreon Victor Terran, 33, of North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, was ticketed for speeding and reckless driving.
According to police, an officer clocked Terran driving a Mazda 3 northbound at 101 mph just after 1:15 a.m. on the state highway, which has a posted speed limit of 65 mph. The officer stopped Terran on Haynes Bridge Road. He claimed he was driving friends back to a hotel on North Point Parkway. Terran was cited and released from the scene.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.