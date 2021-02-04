ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A patrol officer spotted a man driving over 100 mph on Ga. 400 near Haynes Bridge Road before dawn Jan. 18.

Carreon Victor Terran, 33, of North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, was ticketed for speeding and reckless driving.

According to police, an officer clocked Terran driving a Mazda 3 northbound at 101 mph just after 1:15 a.m. on the state highway, which has a posted speed limit of 65 mph. The officer stopped Terran on Haynes Bridge Road. He claimed he was driving friends back to a hotel on North Point Parkway. Terran was cited and released from the scene.