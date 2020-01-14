ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man Dec. 28 after he was reported to have drawn a gun in a road rage incident on Ga. 400.
Police said the suspect said he had pulled the gun out of his glovebox and held it against the door after becoming agitated about a car that was following him too closely. He said he did not point the gun at any person.
The other driver said they slowed down and called police after seeing the gun.
Police arrested the suspect, 26-year-old Edgars Spade of Woodstock, for pointing a gun at another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.