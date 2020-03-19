ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for two men in connection to a Feb. 29 burglary of Fulton Science Academy in which 60 laptops were stolen.
School employees contacted police after they found a broken window in a construction area. Employees discovered 60 laptops, valued at $24,000 total, had been taken from two storage containers. Police reviewed footage that showed two men smashing the window at about 3 a.m., then removing the laptops.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.