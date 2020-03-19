ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for two men in connection to a Feb. 29 burglary of Fulton Science Academy in which 60 laptops were stolen.

School employees contacted police after they found a broken window in a construction area. Employees discovered 60 laptops, valued at $24,000 total, had been taken from two storage containers. Police reviewed footage that showed two men smashing the window at about 3 a.m., then removing the laptops.

