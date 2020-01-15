JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are looking for three men connected to a Jan. 3 car burglary at Nesbit Ferry Road.
The owner of the car found doorbell camera footage of the three men entering her car. She said it had been unlocked and parked in front of her house.
The men allegedly stole a headset valued at $100 from the car. The woman provided the footage to police.
