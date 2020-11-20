FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A jogger reported she was bitten by a dog near River Club Drive and River Hill Court on Nov. 4.

According to the sheriff’s report, the woman was running when a leashed dog being walked by its owner lunged and bit her. The dog owner provided proof of rabies vaccination and was ordered to quarantine the animal for 10 days. Deputies turned the case over to Forsyth County Animal Services.