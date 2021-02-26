ROSWELL, Ga. — A former employee returned to Houck’s Grille along Crabapple Road and caused a scene Feb. 10.

Police were dispatched to the restaurant after the general manager reported that a 26-year-old College Park man he’d fired two weeks earlier was driving around the parking lot recklessly. The complainant said the former employee came into the restaurant and caused a disturbance.

The suspect demanded his paycheck, which the manager told him had been direct deposited to him. He also went into the bathroom and urinated all over a stall, according to police. When the manager told the man to leave the premises, he went back outside and continued speeding around the parking lot, nearly striking the manager at one point. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

