FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A resident in the 4900 block of Cheltenham Place reported a public indecency incident Jan.1
The resident said they noticed a naked man on their security camera walk onto their front porch, perform a sex act, then leave. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the complainant said they had a separate video from April showing a nude man walking through their backyard.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.