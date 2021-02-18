CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies responded to a suicide threat on Carrington Place Feb. 3 and encountered what they described as an intoxicated man sitting in his vehicle.
Deputies said the 34-year-old Cumming man fired his gun through the windshield.
He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. He was later released on $825 bond.
