FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy spotted a Honda Pilot traveling without headlights Dec. 13 along Atlanta Highway near Campground Road.

The driver was stopped and was identified as Cristian Roberto Granados. The 20-year-old Alpharetta man had in his possession the driver’s license of someone over 21, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office report.

The deputy suspected the driver may have been drinking, the report said, because his eyes were watery and bloodshot and he had a faint scent of alcohol. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests, and Granados showed several signs of impairment. As he was being arrested, Granados reportedly tried to break free.

Granados was charged with DUI, identity fraud, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and operating a vehicle without lights.