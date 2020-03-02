CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming man Feb. 22 after he fled from officers during a traffic stop. Authorities say Matthew David Frix, 26, of Yellow Creek, Cumming, was spotted not wearing a seatbelt while traveling on Pilgrim Mill Road. When deputies signaled him to pull over, he refused to stop his silver Chevy Silverado. Other officers became involved when Frix sped up to elude officers. Frix brought his vehicle to a stop in front of a residence near a wooded area and fled on foot.
K-9 officers were called and began tracking the suspect. Frix was arrested on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving with suspended/canceled/revoked registration, parole violation, operating a vehicle without lights requoted by law, failure to obey stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude and failure to use seatbelts. He remains in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
