FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a BP Gas Station on Matt Highway for reports of a suspicious man Jan. 14. While on scene, investigators made contact with an employee who pointed out a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot. Deputies quickly learned that the car had been reported stolen out of Atlanta earlier that day. A search of the car turned up a firearm under the passenger seat along with heroin, Oxycodone pills, digital scales and plastic baggies.

Chantz Joshua Galloway, a 26-year-old Easley, South Carolina, man, was subsequently arrested. Deputies charged him with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.