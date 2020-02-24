FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A LaGrange man was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with shoplifting after authorities say he removed merchandise from Wal-Mart of Browns Bridge Road without paying.

Employees told authorities that Epheain Petty, Jr., 58, of Barry Avenue, LaGrange, walked out of the store pushing a shopping cart with concealed merchandise without paying for the items. He was spotted getting into a minivan in the nearby Burger King parking lot. Deputies used the description to apprehend Petty.

Wal-Mart officials placed a value on the items of $1,270.

Petty was charged with theft by shoplifting and remains in the custody of the Forsyth County jail in lieu of $11,130 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments