FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County resident was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway and reckless conduct.

Authorities claim Robert Clutter, 58, of Westwind Drive, Cumming, was firing a handgun in his backyard. Clutter told deputies he had been drinking and shooting in his backyard.

Clutter is being held in the Forsyth County jail in lieu of $13,520 bail.

