GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gainesville man identified as a suspect in a robbery at a Branch Street residence.
Marquavious Hester, 19, was taken into custody Oct. 22. He faces charges of robbery of a residence with gun, first-degree burglary-forced entry and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. He remained held without bond, according to sheriff’s officials.
According to the arrest report, the robbery victim told deputies he heard a commotion in his home and discovered four men rummaging through his roommate’s bedroom. The victim said when he confronted the burglars, one of them pulled a gun on him as they made their way out of the residence and fled. The victim was able to identify Hester as one of the burglars, the report indicated.
