JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officers responded Feb. 24 to LA Fitness on Medlock Bridge road in response to a car larceny.
The victim told police he arrived at the gym around 10:15 a.m., parked his white 2011 Nissan Maxima in the parking lot and placed his Dell Laptop in the trunk. He told police the locks on his vehicle had been malfunctioning.
Later that day, he realized his laptop was missing when he arrived home
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.