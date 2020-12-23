ROSWELL, Ga. — Police received a report Dec. 8 from a man who listed his River Close property as a rental on Airbnb.

The man said he noticed the scent of burned marijuana when he and his wife went to the home to clean it. A van pulled up as they were cleaning the residence. Eight to 10 men got out of the vehicle and entered the property, according to a police report.

When the homeowner told the men to leave, he said they threatened to kill him. When the owner told the men he was calling police, he said they told him, “We are the police,” and “We will handle the police.”