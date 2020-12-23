ROSWELL, Ga. — Police received a report Dec. 8 from a man who listed his River Close property as a rental on Airbnb.
The man said he noticed the scent of burned marijuana when he and his wife went to the home to clean it. A van pulled up as they were cleaning the residence. Eight to 10 men got out of the vehicle and entered the property, according to a police report.
When the homeowner told the men to leave, he said they threatened to kill him. When the owner told the men he was calling police, he said they told him, “We are the police,” and “We will handle the police.”
The group then fled the residence in their van, the report stated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.