ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge on Dec. 22 after a threatening note was left at the front door.

According to the incident report, the complainant said there was an “aggressive knock” at the door. When residents opened the door, a message handwritten on a piece of notebook paper fell to the ground. The note, which appeared to be written by a child, stated “I’m coming for you Die!” and had a drawing at the bottom. The note was directed to an 11-year-old boy living in the home, the report stated. The boy told police he didn’t know who would’ve sent the note.