CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming woman died when she veered off road along Bethelview Road and her minivan crashed into a tree Feb. 17.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred during rush-hour afternoon traffic at Bethelview Road's junction at Polo Fields Parkway. According to the Sheriff's Office, Sheila Giglia, 58, was traveling westbound in a Kia Sedona. Witnesses told deputies she failed to navigate a slight curve in the road and crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic at the Polo Fields Parkway intersection.
Giglia slammed into a tree and was unresponsive when deputies and EMS showed up to the scene. She was rushed to an area hospital where she died.
