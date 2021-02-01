FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from her employer turned herself in to authorities Jan. 19.

Deborah Freda Monroe, 49, of Cumming, was charged with two counts of fraudulent transaction card theft, two counts of theft by taking, computer crime forgery, identity fraud and fraudulent receipt of goods.

Forsyth County investigators received reports of Monroe’s alleged behavior Dec. 1. Her employer claimed she was placing fraudulent travel reimbursements in the payroll system and sent those reimbursements to her personal bank account. The complainant also reported that Monroe placed several Amazon orders on the company credit card.

Investigators said that Monroe had been making the fraudulent travel reimbursements and unauthorized purchases since February 2016. The reimbursements totaled $49,427 and the purchases totaled $3,028, according to deputies.