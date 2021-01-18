FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man deposited two fraudulent checks into his bank account and was arrested, according to Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies.

William Sumrell, 34, was charged with theft by taking in connection with the incident, which occurred in June.

Sumrell deposited the checks, which totaled $4,800, then withdrew the balance from his account. After the checks were discovered as fake, investigators obtained warrants for Sumrell’s arrest. He was taken into custody Jan. 4.