FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man deposited two fraudulent checks into his bank account and was arrested, according to Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies.
William Sumrell, 34, was charged with theft by taking in connection with the incident, which occurred in June.
Sumrell deposited the checks, which totaled $4,800, then withdrew the balance from his account. After the checks were discovered as fake, investigators obtained warrants for Sumrell’s arrest. He was taken into custody Jan. 4.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.