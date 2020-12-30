FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was charged with impersonating an officer after Forsyth County deputies tied him to harassing texts and phone calls.
John Laymac, 48, was arrested Dec. 16 on Atlanta Highway. He was later released from jail on $5,630 bail.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the victim reportedly received a text message Nov. 28 from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the U.S. Marshals Office. The victim said the “sergeant” claimed to be investigating an ongoing dispute between the victim and a neighbor.
But when the victim contacted the real U.S. Marshals office, she learned that no one from the federal agency made the phone call. The phone number proved to be Laymac’s. The victim learned that he works with the neighbor involved in the civil dispute, according to the report.
