FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Jan. 6 amid reports he walked through a neighbor’s backyard nude.

Joel Tolliver, 51, was charged with two counts apiece of public indecency and criminal trespass after turning himself in to authorities at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, a resident in the 4900 block of Cheltenham Place on Jan. 1 reported that they noticed a naked man on their security camera. The man committed a lewd act on their front porch, then left. The complainant also said they had a separate video from April showing a nude man walking through their backyard.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies confirmed Toliver’s arrest was in connection with the two incidents.