FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man reportedly punched a deputy in the face while being arrested Jan. 25 in the 4500 block of Concord Village Lane.
Larry Chadwick Harrison, 37, was charged with public intoxication, battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Deputies responded to calls of a suspicious person ringing someone’s doorbell, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. Harrison acted erratically and was clearly under the influence when an officer tried to question him, deputies said. Harrison struck the deputy in the left side of the face when the officer tried to handcuff him.
